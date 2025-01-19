TikTok goes dark in US, removed from Google and Apple app stores

TikTok is no longer operational in the U.S. and has been removed from app stores. Trump indicated a potential 90-day extension to the ban, while TikTok expressed regret and aims to restore services after the new law takes effect on January 19.

TikTok has stopped working in the United States and is now removed from the Google and Apple app stores. Apart from TikTok, other ByteDance owned apps like Capcut and Lemon8 also went offline and were unavailable to use.

“We regret that a U.S. law banning TikTok will take effect on January 19 and force us to make our services temporarily unavailable. We're working to restore our service in the U.S. as soon as possible, and we appreciate your support. Please stay tuned." a notification on the TikTok app read.

Donald Trump and TikTok Ban: US President-Elect Donald Trump had signalled on Saturday that he would 'probably' give TikTok a 90 day extension when he assumed office on 20 January.

Speaking to NBC, Trump said, “The 90-day extension is something that will be most likely done, because it's appropriate,…If I decide to do that, I'll probably announce it on Monday."

Meanwhile, Democrat Senate leader Chuck Schumer on Thursday had stated that TikTok should be given more time to find an American buyer while noting that he will work with the Trump administration on this matter.