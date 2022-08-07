TikTok has loads of useful information, but you have to verify sources

Gabby Brauner, 27, said she was shocked to see how inflation had driven up the price of her beloved six pack of avocados in May. Fearing that the expensive fruit would get too ripe before she could enjoy them, she said she was relieved to find a video in her TikTok feed showing how to refrigerate the fruit in water to prevent it from turning brown.

