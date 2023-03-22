TikTok has never shared US data with Chinese government, CEO says2 min read . Updated: 22 Mar 2023, 09:33 AM IST
Critics of TikTok in the US have made several calls to ban the video app on the fear that it may share users' data with Chinese government.
TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew will testify before the House of Representatives Energy and Commerce Committee on Thursday. In his testimony, the chief executive will tell lawmakers that the Chinese-owned short video app with more than 150 million American users has never, and would never, share U.S. user data with the Chinese government.
