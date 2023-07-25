TikTok introduces text-only posts to compete with Elon Musk's Twitter

TikTok , Chinese short-video app, is launching text-only posts, with a 1,000-character limit, as the company seeks to capitalise on Twitter's turmoil, news agency Reuters reported.
The short-video app is allowing users to create text-only posts, in the latest attempt by a social media firm to capitalize on the turmoil at Twitter since its buyout by Elon Musk last yea, the report said
The move, announced on Monday, would allow TikTok users to choose from a variety of backgrounds for their text posts that can feature hashtags and allow people to tag other users.
The posts, which look similar to Instagram Stories, have a 1,000-character limit, tech news website The Verge reported.
Meta Platforms Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg launched Threads in July, another text-only application that could pose a threat to Musk's Twitter.