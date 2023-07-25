Hello User
TikTok introduces text-only posts to compete with Elon Musk's Twitter

TikTok introduces text-only posts to compete with Elon Musk's Twitter

1 min read 25 Jul 2023, 10:19 PM IST Livemint

The move would allow TikTok users to choose from a variety of backgrounds for their text posts that can feature hashtags and allow people to tag other users.

FILE - In this Sept. 28, 2020 file photo, a view of the TikTok app logo, in Tokyo. The Biden administration is putting on hold a deal brokered by the Trump administration that would have had Oracle and Walmart buying a big stake in popular video app TikTok, according to a report in the Wall Street Journal, Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File)

TikTok , Chinese short-video app, is launching text-only posts, with a 1,000-character limit, as the company seeks to capitalise on Twitter's turmoil, news agency Reuters reported.

The short-video app is allowing users to create text-only posts, in the latest attempt by a social media firm to capitalize on the turmoil at Twitter since its buyout by Elon Musk last yea, the report said

The move, announced on Monday, would allow TikTok users to choose from a variety of backgrounds for their text posts that can feature hashtags and allow people to tag other users.

The posts, which look similar to Instagram Stories, have a 1,000-character limit, tech news website The Verge reported.

Meta Platforms Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg launched Threads in July, another text-only application that could pose a threat to Musk's Twitter.

Musk on Monday renamed Twitter to X, and removed the iconic blue bird logo, in his bid to create “an everything app".

Updated: 25 Jul 2023, 10:19 PM IST
