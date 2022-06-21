TikTok left a hole in India’s net—both Meta and Google want to fill it3 min read . Updated: 21 Jun 2022, 04:59 PM IST
Google is pumping capital into all the promising video bets in the country, hoping at least some of them pan out
TikTok’s eviction from India in 2020 left a gaping hole in the country’s fast-growing short-video market—one that Instagram and several homegrown rivals are fighting to fill. Many of these new Indian contenders are being cultivated by another American tech behemoth: Instagram-parent Meta’s rival Google.