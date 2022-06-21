TikTok left a hole in India’s net—both Meta and Google want to fill it

When compared with China, India’s short- and live-video segment is still in its infancy, leaving a lot of room for experiments and mistakes. Investing in a portfolio of local companies that understand the cultural and linguistic quirks of the estimated 640 million Indian internet users, according to Bain & Co, may be a prudent move. And in India, where advertising revenue is small, these startups are testing live shopping, streaming and tipping—all features Instagram Reels has introduced in the U.S. If even one of these companies successfully monetizes their large user bases, Google will have a worthy competitor to Instagram Reels.

