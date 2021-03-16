TikTok parent ByteDance begins hiring for possible push into semiconductors

The standout Chinese startup ByteDance Ltd. has begun hiring employees for a possible push into semiconductors, exploring an expansion well beyond the hit video app TikTok for which it is best known

ByteDance, founded by Zhang Yiming, has become the most valuable startup in the world on the success of TikTok and its domestic clone, Douyin. The company, last valued at about $180 billion, is said to be exploring an initial public offering for some of its businesses in Hong Kong, including Douyin.

Baidu Inc., the dominant search provider in China and a ByteDance rival, recently raised $230 million for its AI chip division ahead of a potential spin-off of the business.

Companies such as Google, Amazon.com Inc. and Apple Inc. have all worked to custom design silicon as they expand into new fields. Gains in efficiency and security are among the key advantages of crafting application-specific hardware.

