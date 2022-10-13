TikTok parent ByteDance sets sights on Spotify with music-streaming expansion4 min read . Updated: 13 Oct 2022, 04:54 PM IST
Company is negotiating with labels as it seeks more than a dozen new global markets
TikTok parent ByteDance Ltd. has begun talks with music labels about expanding its music-streaming service globally to compete with industry leaders including Spotify Technology SA, according to people familiar with the discussions.