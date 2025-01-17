The potential ban of TikTok in the United States has sparked a wave of interest in the Chinese social media platform RedNote, known domestically as Xiaohongshu or Little Red Book. The app, often described as China’s answer to Instagram, has seen a meteoric rise in downloads, with its popularity soaring on the US Apple App Store.

This migration of users, dubbed “TikTok refugees,” reflects growing discontent with existing Western platforms, reported Forbes.

As per the publication, many former TikTok users have expressed frustration with platforms like Facebook and Instagram, particularly after Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced that fact-checking would no longer be implemented on its services. Meanwhile, platforms like X (formerly Twitter) are experiencing their own user exodus due to controversial changes under Elon Musk’s leadership.

Why TikTok users are embracing RedNote Reportedly, RedNote offers a blend of features, including short-video feeds that resonate with TikTok’s core user base. It also incorporates unique elements, such as local recommendations, making it a hybrid of Yelp, Google, and Instagram. Its appeal has been strong enough for some users to consider learning Mandarin to better integrate with its predominantly Chinese user base.

According to the report, the platform, which boasts 300 million users — a large proportion of whom are young women — has gained traction globally since its launch. Supported by investments from tech giants Alibaba and Tencent, it was valued at $3 billion in 2018.

However, RedNote is no stranger to controversy. It faced regulatory hurdles in China, with the app temporarily removed from app stores in 2018. Additionally, Taiwan banned its use by public sector employees in 2022 due to national security concerns.

The privacy debate While TikTok has long faced criticism over its data practices, RedNote raises similar, if not heightened, concerns, highlighted the report. According to the platform’s privacy policy, it collects extensive data, including sensitive information such as user location via IP addresses, browsing habits, and device specifics, the report added.

The publication highlights that the app’s terms and conditions are primarily in Mandarin, creating a barrier for English-speaking users to fully comprehend its policies. Adrianus Warmenhoven, a cybersecurity expert at NordVPN, warns that this lack of transparency leaves users vulnerable. “RedNote collects significant personal data and may share it with third parties or government authorities under Chinese data laws,” he explained.

Jake Moore, a global cybersecurity advisor at ESET, echoes these concerns, emphasising that social media platforms inherently thrive on user data. “All social media apps gather data to enhance algorithms and target advertising. However, the extent of data collection and how it is used or shared depends on local regulations,” he said.

Censorship and free speech In addition to privacy risks, experts are concerned about RedNote’s content moderation policies, which may align with Chinese government standards, the report stated. This could potentially restrict free speech and expose users to biased information.

Despite the cultural and social exchange opportunities RedNote offers, cybersecurity experts advise caution. Users should limit the personal information they share and review the app’s privacy settings to minimise data collection, highlighted the publication.

Warmenhoven urged users to think carefully before making the switch. “The same privacy and security concerns that have led to debates over TikTok are applicable here. Users must weigh the risks before committing to RedNote.”