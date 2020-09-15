TikTok’s China twin Douyin has 600 million daily users

The service has produced 41.7 billion yuan ($6.1 billion) in revenue for more than 22 million creators over the past year and the company intends to spend $1.5 billion in a push to double that figure over the next 12 months, said ByteDance China Chief Executive Officer Kelly Zhang. Speaking at the Douyin Creator Conference Tuesday, Zhang detailed the growth of Douyin’s audience and the efforts to bolster and diversify income streams for creators.