TikTok’s fate coming to a head

A week after that preliminary deal was struck, it is still hard to predict what happens next. TikTok and other participants are continuing to fine-tune the agreement, in which it would partner with Oracle Corp. and Walmart Inc. to become a U.S.-based company with its data secured by Oracle. TikTok also is working in the U.S. courts to win an emergency order blocking a Commerce Department ban on app downloads—which, if the company fails, would take effect Sunday night. And TikTok’s Beijing-based parent, ByteDance Ltd., is awaiting word from Chinese regulators after having submitted the deal for their approval on Thursday.