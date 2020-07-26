TikTok's Indian rivals use competitions, prizes to engage users

Experts believe engagement and brand doesn’t build overnight and may even take years to reach the levels of TikTok. “Engagement is a very slow game. It can take 2 to 3 years to build. The amount of engagement TikTok had none of these apps have. Despite all the features and competitions these apps will have to wait. It is also about brand building and they will need time for it," said Harish Bijoor, brand strategy specialist.