TikTok sacks entire India staff: Report
- TikTok had more than 200 million users in India before it got banned in 2020
Chinese video app TikTok has reportedly fired its entire Indian workforce. According to a report by the Economic Times, the ByteDance-owned application has given pink slips to 40 people this week after a call. The daily mentioned that a severance pay of nine months would be given to the employees.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×