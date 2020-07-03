TikTok says Indian users’ data located in Singapore servers: Report

ByteDance Ltd.’s viral short-video service TikTok, which was banned by India along with 58 other Chinese apps, said that Indian users’ data is located in servers in Singapore, Dow Jones reported.

The company plans to build a data center in India as well, Chief Executive Kevin Mayer said in a letter sent to Indian officials, according to the report.

The company plans to build a data center in India as well, Chief Executive Kevin Mayer said in a letter sent to Indian officials, according to the report.

Mayer said that Chinese authorities never requested data of their Indian users, and that the company wouldn’t comply with such a request. Dow Jones says Bytedance didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

