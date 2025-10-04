TikTok Says It’s Engaging With Indonesia After License Suspended

(Bloomberg) -- TikTok said it is working with Indonesian authorities to resolve a dispute that led to the suspension of its local operating license, after the company declined to fully share data on its live streaming activity during nationwide protests in August.

“At TikTok, we respect the laws and regulations of the markets we operate in,” the company said in a statement late Friday. “We are working closely with the Ministry of Communication and Digital Affairs to address this matter constructively, while remaining committed to safeguarding user privacy and ensuring that our platform provides a safe and responsible experience for the community in Indonesia.”

Indonesia’s communications ministry said Friday that TikTok had refused to provide complete data on user activity during protests held between Aug. 25-30, when unrest flared following the death of a delivery driver. While the company shared partial information, officials said it stopped short of meeting the government’s full request.

“We summoned TikTok to provide direct clarification on Sept. 16 and TikTok was given time until Sept. 25 to provide the complete requested data,” Alexander Sabar, a director general at the ministry, said in a statement. TikTok responded in a Sept. 23 letter that its internal policies prevented it from complying fully, he added.

The government subsequently suspended the company’s operating license, citing a violation of obligations as a private electronic system operator. Officials did not say how long the suspension would last. The social media app remains accessible in Indonesia for now.

TikTok temporarily paused its live streaming function on Aug. 30 as the demonstrations escalated, before resuming it several days later when tensions eased. The suspension highlights the regulatory challenges faced by the Chinese-owned platform in one of its biggest markets, where authorities have been tightening oversight of social media and e-commerce platforms.

The outcome of negotiations with Jakarta will be closely watched, as Indonesia has been central to TikTok’s Southeast Asia strategy, both for user growth and for its push into online shopping. The country ranks among the largest contributors to TikTok Shop’s gross merchandise value globally.

