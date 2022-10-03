TikTok security-deal talks pose liability for Biden5 min read . Updated: 03 Oct 2022, 04:50 PM IST
Plan to secure user data is nearing conclusion, sources say, but hurdles remain and Republicans warn against concessions to video app’s Chinese owner
Plan to secure user data is nearing conclusion, sources say, but hurdles remain and Republicans warn against concessions to video app’s Chinese owner
WASHINGTON : The potential for Republicans to win majorities in one or both chambers of Congress next month is putting pressure on the Biden administration to conclude a long-anticipated national security agreement with Chinese-owned video app TikTok.