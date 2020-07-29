NEW DELHI: TikTok has responded to the 77 questions sent by the government to the 59 banned Chinese apps "to allay the concerns" that India has. The video-sharing platform clarified it had neither shared any information of its users with foreign governments nor used such data in a manner that would compromise the integrity of India.

Among the queries sought by the government was whether the apps had shared information with foreign governments or third parties after the Pulwama attack last year.

“We have submitted our response to the Government of India and are working with them to provide clarifications to allay the concerns they have," wrote Nikhil Gandhi, India ead for TikTok, in a blog post.

“We have not shared any information of our users in India with any foreign governments, nor have we used such data in any manner that would compromise the integrity of India. Further, even if we are requested to in the future, we would not do so," wrote Gandhi.

The government had given the apps three weeks from the day of receiving the questions to send their responses. It had warned that the ban would become permanent if they fail to do the same. The three weeks would differ for each party involved, based on when they received the notices. For some of the companies, today was the last date.

The government had also asked the apps to detail their editorial policies with regard to content moderation after the Pulwama attack. The apps had also been asked to disclose their corporate structure, shareholding and the countries they pay tax in. The political affiliation of these companies is under the scanner.

“Some of the questions are political in nature, where we have been asked to prove our independent credentials as a company without any affiliations with the Chinese state," a lawyer representing some of the apps had told Mint earlier.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated