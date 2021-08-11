Chinese video-sharing app TikTok was the world's most downloaded app in 2020, overtaking Facebook and its messaging platforms, a survey has revealed.

According to data compiled by Nikkei Asia from analytics platform App Annie, TikTok was at the number 4 spot in 2019. It managed to become the most downloaded app in the US in 2020, overtaking Facebook Messenger, the report added.

TikTok, owned by China-based ByteDance, is believed to have one billion users worldwide including more than 100 million in the United States, and its short-form videos are especially popular with young smartphone users.

Also, TikTok's Chinese version --Douyin-- also maintained its dominance in China by retaining its first position.

In Asia, TikTok stood as the second-most downloaded app after Facebook.

Facebook continued to remain in the second spot. However, its messaging spp--Facebook Messenger-slipped from first to the fifth position.

Overall, seven of the top 10 most downloaded apps in the world in 2020 are developed by US firms. And, four apps are owned by one single company, ranked among the top five--(Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook Messenger).

TikTok's popularity has prompted Facebook-owned Instagram to add video features to ride the hot trend.

Meanwhile, TikTok last month began letting users post videos up to three minutes in length, tripling the prior cap to stay ahead of competitors.

Facebook has argued that the surge in TikTok's popularity undercuts claims from antitrust enforcers in the United States that the California group dominates social networking.

List of 10-most download apps in 2020:

1. TikTok (China)

2. Facebook (US)

3. WhatsApp (US)

4. Instagram (US)

5. Facebook Messenger (US)

6. Snapchat (US)

7. Telegram (Russia)

8. Likee (China)

9. Pinterest (US)

10. Twitter (US)

