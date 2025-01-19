TikTok is resuming its service in the United States after President-elect Donald Trump promised to reinstate access to the Chinese-owned app upon assuming office, reported Reuters.

This development came after the platform ceased working for its 170 million American users late on Saturday, ahead of a law that was set to take effect on Sunday, which aimed to ban the app on national security grounds.

While many users reported being able to access TikTok’s website, the mobile app appeared to be temporarily unavailable, leaving millions of Americans in limbo. In response, TikTok issued a statement on Sunday, confirming that the service was being restored.

The report from Reuters highlighted that the company expressed gratitude to Trump, who had assured service providers that they would face no penalties for continuing to offer TikTok to U.S. users.

"Following discussions with our service providers, TikTok is in the process of restoring service," the statement read.

"We thank President Trump for providing the necessary clarity and assurance to our service providers, who will face no penalties for continuing to provide TikTok to over 170 million Americans, and allowing over 7 million small businesses to thrive," said the company as per the report.

The TikTok app, which has become a major platform for creators, businesses, and influencers across the U.S., was facing an imminent shutdown as U.S. officials raised concerns about the security of Americans' data under the ownership of the Chinese parent company, ByteDance. The app’s suspension was poised to become a reality as the U.S. government moved forward with legal action citing potential risks related to national security.

Trump indicated that he would “extend the period of time before the law’s prohibitions take effect,” providing an opportunity to negotiate a solution. On Truth Social, Trump suggested that the U.S. should hold a 50% stake in a joint venture with ByteDance as part of a potential agreement.