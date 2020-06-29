Citing privacy concerns, the Central government today has decided to ban a host of mobile applications in India. The list includes popular social media applications like TikTok . The Centre has decided to disallow the usage of these apps both in mobile and non-mobile internet-enabled devices.

"The Ministry of Information Technology, invoking it’s power under section 69A of the Information Technology Act read with the relevant provisions of the Information Technology (Procedure and Safeguards for Blocking of Access of Information by Public) Rules 2009 and in view of the emergent nature of threats has decided to block 59 apps since in view of information available they are engaged in activities which is prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order," the press release said.

Over the last few years, India has emerged as a leading innvator when it comes to technological advancements and a primary market in the digital space. At the same time, there have been concerns relating to data security and safe-guarding the privacy of 130 crore Indians, the Union ministry of electronics & IT said in a press release today.

The ministry of information and technology has received "many representations raising concerns from citizens regarding security of data and risk to privacy relating to operation of certain apps," according to the press release.

"The Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-IN) has also received many representations from citizens regarding security of data and breach of privacy impacting upon public order issues," the press release read.

This decision came amid the India-China clash at the borders. Tensions on the Indo-China border have spiked after 20 troops, including an Indian commanding officer, were killed in the face-off in Galwan valley.

Here is a list of the apps that Indian govt has banned

1. TikTok

2. Shareit

3. Kwai

4. UC Browser

5. Baidu map

6. Shein

7. Clash of Kings

8. DU battery saver

9. Helo

10. Likee

11. YouCam makeup

12. Mi Community

13. CM Browers

14. Virus Cleaner

15. APUS Browser

16. ROMWE

17. Club Factory

18. Newsdog

19. Beutry Plus

20. WeChat

21. UC News

22. QQ Mail

23. Weibo

24. Xender

25. QQ Music

26. QQ Newsfeed

27. Bigo Live

28. SelfieCity

29. Mail Master

30. Parallel Space

31. Mi Video Call - Xiaomi

32. WeSync

33. ES File Explorer

34. Viva Video - QU Video Inc

35. Meitu 36. Vigo Video

37. New Video Status

38. DU Recorder

39. Vault- Hide

40. Cache Cleaner DU App studio

41. DU Cleaner

42. DU Browser

43. Hago Play With New Friends

44. Cam Scanner

45. Clean Master - Cheetah Mobile

46. Wonder Camera

47. Photo Wonder

48. QQ Player

49. We Meet

50. Sweet Selfie

51. Baidu Translate

52. Vmate

53. QQ International

54. QQ Security Center

55. QQ Launcher

56. U Video

57. V fly Status Video

58. Mobile Legends

59. DU Privacy

