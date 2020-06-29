TikTok, UC Browser, SHEIN among 59 China-linked apps banned in India. Full list

Citing privacy concerns, the Central government today has decided to ban a host of mobile applications in India. The list includes popular social media applications like TikTok. The Centre has decided to disallow the usage of these apps both in mobile and non-mobile internet-enabled devices.
"The Ministry of Information Technology, invoking it’s power under section 69A of the Information Technology Act read with the relevant provisions of the Information Technology (Procedure and Safeguards for Blocking of Access of Information by Public) Rules 2009 and in view of the emergent nature of threats has decided to block 59 apps since in view of information available they are engaged in activities which is prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order," the press release said.
Over the last few years, India has emerged as a leading innvator when it comes to technological advancements and a primary market in the digital space. At the same time, there have been concerns relating to data security and safe-guarding the privacy of 130 crore Indians, the Union ministry of electronics & IT said in a press release today.
The ministry of information and technology has received "many representations raising concerns from citizens regarding security of data and risk to privacy relating to operation of certain apps," according to the press release.
"The Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-IN) has also received many representations from citizens regarding security of data and breach of privacy impacting upon public order issues," the press release read.
This decision came amid the India-China clash at the borders. Tensions on the Indo-China border have spiked after 20 troops, including an Indian commanding officer, were killed in the face-off in Galwan valley.
Here is a list of the apps that Indian govt has banned
31. Mi Video Call - Xiaomi
34. Viva Video - QU Video Inc
40. Cache Cleaner DU App studio
43. Hago Play With New Friends
45. Clean Master - Cheetah Mobile