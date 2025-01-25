TikTok users in the United States are raising concerns over signs of increased censorship on the platform, following its recent revival under an executive order from former President Donald Trump. Once hailed as a haven for free speech, the app—owned by Chinese tech giant ByteDance—appears to be undergoing significant changes, with some users reporting heightened content moderation and restrictions on certain types of content.

The changes come after TikTok briefly went dark in response to a new law introduced during President Joe Biden’s administration, requiring the platform to be sold to a U.S.-based buyer due to national security concerns. The law, which enjoys bipartisan support, is seen as a reaction to the app’s Chinese ownership, with fears that user data could be accessed by the Chinese government.

Despite TikTok’s assurances that its policies and algorithms had not changed, users have reported a stark difference in their experiences since the platform resumed operations. Many claim to have noticed a decline in the number of livestreams, with some activities being flagged or removed for violating community guidelines, including content that had previously been permitted.

"We are working hard to restore our U.S. operations back to normal and expect some temporary instability as we restore our services, which could impact TikTok features or users' access to the app," said TikTok in a statement to Reuters. However, users have voiced frustration over what they describe as increased censorship, particularly regarding political content and controversial figures.

Some have claimed that comments supporting political causes like "Free Palestine" were being removed, while others noted that content related to sensitive political events, such as the inauguration of billionaire Elon Musk, was tagged as misinformation. Pat Loller, a content creator and comedian, said his satirical video about Musk was flagged for spreading misinformation and had its reach severely limited. "I've never seen this before," Loller remarked, highlighting the sudden change in TikTok's approach to moderation.

TikTok’s content moderation policies have long been a source of scrutiny, with critics accusing the platform of censoring content that challenges certain political views or sensitive topics. Some users suspect that the recent moderation spikes are politically motivated, particularly given the timing of the app’s revival under Trump’s executive order.

In one instance, Danisha Carter, a political commentator with two million followers, reported her account was permanently suspended shortly after the platform came back online. Carter, who had previously criticised wealthy tech executives and their influence on US politics, said TikTok provided no clear explanation for the suspension. “This has been very politically targeted,” she claimed.

Others have reported seemingly random strikes for comments unrelated to politics, sparking concerns that the platform is targeting users based on their identity or previous content. Ada "Mila" Ortiz, a data analyst with a significant following, said she received warnings after leaving harmless comments on videos, including those supporting Vice President Kamala Harris.