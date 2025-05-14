TikTok’s AI Alive lets users bring photos to life with text prompts: All you need to know

TikTok has unveiled a new artificial intelligence feature that allows users to convert still images into animated videos. The feature, calledAI Alive, is the platform's latest step into generative AI, and marks the first time a major video-centric social media app has introduced image-to-video creation using artificial intelligence.

Advertisement

Currently available exclusively for TikTok Stories, the AI-powered tool enables users to animate photographs by selecting an image from their Story Album and entering a short text prompt. The feature can be accessed by tapping the blue plus (+) icon at the top of either the Inbox or Profile pages, followed by selecting an image. Once on the editing screen, users will find the AI Alive button positioned second from the top in the toolbar on the right.

After tapping the icon, a new window opens where users can input their own animation prompt or select from a range of suggested ideas. Once the prompt is submitted, the tool generates a brief video that can be posted directly to the user's Story. These AI-created stories are viewable through theFor You andFollowing feeds, as well as on individual profiles.

Advertisement

TikTok has emphasised safety and responsibility in the rollout of AI Alive. To mitigate misuse, the platform has integrated several layers of moderation. Every image, prompt, and resulting video is reviewed by moderation technology before the video becomes visible to its creator. A final check is performed prior to public posting. In addition, users are encouraged to report any content that they believe violates community guidelines.

To ensure transparency, all videos created with AI Alive will carry a visible “AI-generated” label, said the company. The platform is also embedding C2PA (Coalition for Content Provenance and Authenticity) metadata into these videos — a standard that helps verify the authenticity and origin of AI-generated content.

While TikTok takes the lead in this space, rival platforms such as Instagram, Snapchat, and X currently lack similar AI video creation tools. YouTube Shorts has begun experimenting with a text-to-video generator, but it remains in limited testing.

Advertisement