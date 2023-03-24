TikTok’s CEO fails to placate US lawmakers eager to ban it

TikTok’s CEO fails to placate US lawmakers eager to ban it6 min read . Updated: 24 Mar 2023, 03:19 AM IST
The testimony comes as lawmakers and the Biden administration are exploring how to force TitTok’s Chinese parent company, ByteDance, to sell its shares of the unit or block it in the US
TikTok Chief Executive Shou Chew’s appearance in Congress on Thursday did little to calm the bipartisan fury directed at the viral video-sharing service. If anything, his more than four hours of testimony gave critics more fuel to insist the app be banned in the US.
