TikTok’s parent takes on Meta in battle for virtual-reality market

Pico offers headsets for personal use in Europe and Asia, markets that have been more open to devices from Chinese companies than the U.S. Consumers in those markets have gravitated to Pico partly in response to a $100 price increase Meta introduced to Quest last year, said Jitesh Ubrani, research manager at IDC. After the increase, Meta’s Quest 2 costs $399. Pico’s main consumer headset retails for roughly the equivalent of $450. Pico also has been available in some markets abroad where Meta’s device hasn’t in the past, he said.