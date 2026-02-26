Tim Cook announces Apple product launches starting March 2; new iPhone, iPad, and Mac updates anticipated

Apple CEO Tim Cook has confirmed that Apple will begin announcing new products starting “Monday morning,” March 2, signaling what appears to be a multi-day rollout rather than a single keynote event.

The teaser video shows hands shaping an incomplete Apple logo, suggesting a new reveal format and hinting at a silver-toned product theme.

Multi-day announcement strategy Apple is expected to spread its announcements across several days, building toward a media event likely on Wednesday, March 4. Instead of unveiling everything at once, the company appears to be planning sequential product reveals — likely through press releases and product videos — culminating in hands-on coverage for media.

This approach allows each product to receive focused attention while maintaining momentum throughout the week.

Expected products: iPhone, iPad, and Mac updates Among the anticipated launches is the iPhone 17e, expected to succeed last year’s iPhone 16e, which replaced the long-running iPhone SE as Apple’s most affordable iPhone model. Reports suggest Apple may move to an annual update cycle for its lower-cost iPhones.

iPad Air upgrade The iPad Air is expected to move from the M3 chip to the newer M4 chip, enhancing performance.

Mac expansion In the Mac lineup, Apple is reportedly preparing updates including:

A new MacBook Air model Updated MacBook Pro variants (M4 Pro/Max replacements)

Potential introduction of an iPhone-class A-series chip in a Mac product

Although Apple has already released the M5 chip, it is currently available only in select devices, including the iPad Pro and 14-inch MacBook Pro.

New displays and 2026 roadmap Apple is also expected to introduce new desktop displays later this year, further expanding its refresh.