Tim Cook announces Apple product launches starting March 2; new iPhone, iPad, and Mac updates anticipated

Apple is expected to spread its announcements across several days, building toward a media event likely on Wednesday, March 4.

Written By Ravi Hari
Updated26 Feb 2026, 11:05 PM IST
Apple appears to be shifting to a staggered launch strategy, spreading product reveals over several days instead of hosting a single keynote. (In pic: An Apple logo adorns the facade of the downtown Brooklyn Apple store on March 14, 2020, in New York.)
Apple CEO Tim Cook has confirmed that Apple will begin announcing new products starting “Monday morning,” March 2, signaling what appears to be a multi-day rollout rather than a single keynote event.

The teaser video shows hands shaping an incomplete Apple logo, suggesting a new reveal format and hinting at a silver-toned product theme.

Multi-day announcement strategy

Apple is expected to spread its announcements across several days, building toward a media event likely on Wednesday, March 4. Instead of unveiling everything at once, the company appears to be planning sequential product reveals — likely through press releases and product videos — culminating in hands-on coverage for media.

This approach allows each product to receive focused attention while maintaining momentum throughout the week.

Expected products: iPhone, iPad, and Mac updates

Among the anticipated launches is the iPhone 17e, expected to succeed last year’s iPhone 16e, which replaced the long-running iPhone SE as Apple’s most affordable iPhone model. Reports suggest Apple may move to an annual update cycle for its lower-cost iPhones.

iPad Air upgrade

The iPad Air is expected to move from the M3 chip to the newer M4 chip, enhancing performance.

Mac expansion

In the Mac lineup, Apple is reportedly preparing updates including:

A new MacBook Air model

Updated MacBook Pro variants (M4 Pro/Max replacements)

Potential introduction of an iPhone-class A-series chip in a Mac product

Although Apple has already released the M5 chip, it is currently available only in select devices, including the iPad Pro and 14-inch MacBook Pro.

New displays and 2026 roadmap

Apple is also expected to introduce new desktop displays later this year, further expanding its refresh.

The staged rollout suggests Apple wants each announcement to stand on its own, rather than compressing multiple launches into a single presentation. For consumers and investors, the coming week could offer clearer insight into Apple’s 2026 product strategy and hardware roadmap.

