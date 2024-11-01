Apple CEO Tim Cook announced the tech giant's quarterly results on Thursday where its narrowly beat estimates posting $94.9 billion in overall sales in the quarter ending September 28, up 6.1% from last year. While China continues to remain a point of concern for Apple, Tim Cook underlined the importance of India for the company. Cook said that Apple had set an all time revenue record in India during the September quarter and also confirmed the launch of 4 new Apple stores in the country.

During an investor call on Thursday, Cook said, “We continue to be excited by the enthusiasm we are seeing in India, where we set an all-time revenue record in September quarter,"

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!