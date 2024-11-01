Apple CEO Tim Cook announced the tech giant's quarterly results on Thursday where its narrowly beat estimates posting $94.9 billion in overall sales in the quarter ending September 28, up 6.1% from last year. While China continues to remain a point of concern for Apple, Tim Cook underlined the importance of India for the company. Cook said that Apple had set an all time revenue record in India during the September quarter and also confirmed the launch of 4 new Apple stores in the country.

