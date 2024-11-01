Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Technology / News/  Tim Cook ‘excited’ about India, confirms plans to open four more Apple stores

Tim Cook ‘excited’ about India, confirms plans to open four more Apple stores

Livemint

In its latest quarterly results, Apple reported $94.9 billion in sales, exceeding estimates. CEO Tim Cook highlighted India's importance, stating the company achieved a record revenue in the country and plans to open four new stores.

Tim Cook, chief executive officer of Apple, Inc., right, poses for selfies with a customer during the opening of the new Apple BKC store in Mumbai, India, on Tuesday, April 18, 2023. Apple's sales drive is set for a boost as it opens its first local store Tuesday in an upscale business district in Mumbai. Photographer: Indranil Aditya/Bloomberg

Apple CEO Tim Cook announced the tech giant's quarterly results on Thursday where its narrowly beat estimates posting $94.9 billion in overall sales in the quarter ending September 28, up 6.1% from last year. While China continues to remain a point of concern for Apple, Tim Cook underlined the importance of India for the company. Cook said that Apple had set an all time revenue record in India during the September quarter and also confirmed the launch of 4 new Apple stores in the country.

During an investor call on Thursday, Cook said, “We continue to be excited by the enthusiasm we are seeing in India, where we set an all-time revenue record in September quarter,"

Catch all the Business News , Technology News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Dive into the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024!
Jaw Dropping offers on laptops, washing machines, refrigerators, kitchen appliances, gadgets, automotives, winter appliances, luggage and more in amazon diwali sale. Mega Savings this Diwali with Amazon's biggest sale of the year.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.