For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, business, personal finance, corporates, politics and geopolitics. We bring the latest updates on all the listed companies on BSE and NSE, startups, mutual funds, Union ministries, geopolitics, and untapped human interest stories from around the world, helping our readers to stay informed on the latest developments around the globe. Our Coverage Areas 1. Companies: Comprehensive news and analysis on listed and unlisted companies, corporate announcements, corporate chatter, C-suite, business trends, hiring alerts, layoffs, work-life balance, world's top billionaires and richest and more. 2. Personal finance: Insights into mutual funds, small savings schemes like - PPF, SSY, post office savings scheme, stock to watch, personal loans, credit cards, top bank FDs, real estate, income tax and more. 3. Politics: Comprehensive coverage of general elections, state elections and bypolls, Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha, Parliament, PMO, PIB, finance ministry, home ministry, among other union ministries and government departments. 4. National News: From metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and e to untapped stories from rural India, we cover human interest, health, education, crime and courts, and law and order, among other areas of public interest. 5. Economy: In-depth analysis of India's macro and micro-economic indicators like- GDP, inflation, forex, fiscal deficit, current account deficit, interest rate cycle, economic recovery, RBI circulars, indirect taxes, GST, Insolvency and Bankruptcy imports, exports and everything that impacts Indian economy. 6. Geopolitics: Well-rounded and deeply researched coverage on US News, Oval Office European Union, Ukraine Russia War, middle-east crisis, royal families and global leaders like - Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un, Xi Jinping and premiers of other leading economies in the world. Meet the Team 1. Gulam Jeelani, Political Affairs Editor 2. Sugam Singhal, Senior Assistant Editor 3. Chanchal, Assistant Editor 4. Sanchari Ghosh, Chief Content Producer 5. Pratik Prashant Mukane, Chief Content Producer 6. Sayantani Biswas, Chief Content Producer 7. Ravi Hari, Deputy Chief Content Producer 8. Garvit Bhirani, Deputy Chief Content Producer 9. Akriti Anand, Senior Content Producer 10. Jocelyn Felix Fernandes, Senior Content Producer 11. Swastika Das Sharma, Content Producer 12. Mausam Jha, Content Producer 13. Riya R Alex, Trainee Content Producer
Apple is reportedly reshaping how its design teams are overseen, with a quiet but significant leadership shift now coming to light.
According to a new Bloomberg report, Apple CEO Tim Cook has asked John Ternus, the company’s Senior Vice President of Hardware Engineering, to take on a wider role that includes executive oversight of Apple’s design organisation. The change reportedly took place towards the end of last year and was not publicly announced at the time.
Under this arrangement, Ternus could act as an executive sponsor for design across Apple, giving him influence over both hardware and software design strategy at the top level.
Despite the added responsibility, Apple’s design leaders may continue to report directly to Tim Cook on paper, both internally and in official disclosures. Bloomberg notes that Ternus’ role is more about guiding design direction and coordinating decisions at the executive level rather than managing the teams day to day.
In his existing position, Ternus already worked closely with Apple’s industrial design group. However, this is the first time his remit has extended to the teams responsible for software interface and user experience design.
The report stresses that there are no indications Cook is preparing to step down in the near future. Even so, Ternus is widely viewed inside Apple as a strong internal candidate to eventually succeed him.
Bloomberg adds that Cook has been deliberately broadening Ternus’ exposure to other parts of Apple’s operations. At the same time, Apple has increasingly placed him in public-facing roles at events and product launches, a move that has further fuelled speculation about his long-term future at the company.
Apple’s design structure has been unsettled since the departure of longtime design chief Jony Ive. A series of executive exits and internal reshuffles eventually left design oversight with chief operating officer Jeff Williams, who has since retired.
Against that backdrop, Bloomberg sources describe the new setup as unusual but also pragmatic. The move is seen as an acknowledgement that Ternus may be better suited to guiding design than Cook, who is known to stay relatively hands-off when it comes to design decisions.
Despite Ternus’ expanded influence, Apple’s major design calls are still made collectively by its senior leadership team. His role does not give him sole authority, but it does place him among a very small group of executives who have held meaningful sway over Apple’s design direction.
As Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman has noted, that level of oversight has historically been reserved for only a handful of figures in Apple’s history, underlining the significance of Ternus’ growing role within the company.
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.