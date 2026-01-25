Tim Cook expands John Ternus’ role to oversee Apple design strategy: Report

Apple is reportedly reshaping how its design teams are overseen, with a quiet but significant leadership shift now coming to light.

According to a new Bloomberg report, Apple CEO Tim Cook has asked John Ternus, the company’s Senior Vice President of Hardware Engineering, to take on a wider role that includes executive oversight of Apple’s design organisation. The change reportedly took place towards the end of last year and was not publicly announced at the time.

Under this arrangement, Ternus could act as an executive sponsor for design across Apple, giving him influence over both hardware and software design strategy at the top level.

How the structure works in practice Despite the added responsibility, Apple’s design leaders may continue to report directly to Tim Cook on paper, both internally and in official disclosures. Bloomberg notes that Ternus’ role is more about guiding design direction and coordinating decisions at the executive level rather than managing the teams day to day.

In his existing position, Ternus already worked closely with Apple’s industrial design group. However, this is the first time his remit has extended to the teams responsible for software interface and user experience design.

No immediate CEO change, but succession talk grows The report stresses that there are no indications Cook is preparing to step down in the near future. Even so, Ternus is widely viewed inside Apple as a strong internal candidate to eventually succeed him.

Bloomberg adds that Cook has been deliberately broadening Ternus’ exposure to other parts of Apple’s operations. At the same time, Apple has increasingly placed him in public-facing roles at events and product launches, a move that has further fuelled speculation about his long-term future at the company.

Design leadership still evolving after Jony Ive Apple’s design structure has been unsettled since the departure of longtime design chief Jony Ive. A series of executive exits and internal reshuffles eventually left design oversight with chief operating officer Jeff Williams, who has since retired.

Against that backdrop, Bloomberg sources describe the new setup as unusual but also pragmatic. The move is seen as an acknowledgement that Ternus may be better suited to guiding design than Cook, who is known to stay relatively hands-off when it comes to design decisions.

Consensus remains key at Apple Despite Ternus’ expanded influence, Apple’s major design calls are still made collectively by its senior leadership team. His role does not give him sole authority, but it does place him among a very small group of executives who have held meaningful sway over Apple’s design direction.