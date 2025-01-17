Apple CEO Tim Cook has revealed how an alert on his father's Apple Watch helped save his father's life. Notably, users on social media have many times talked about how their Apple Watch literally helped save their life during a health emergency like accident or a heart attack.

Speaking on the Table Manners podcast with Jessie and Lennie Ware, Cook answered a question on if he ever had a medical alert on his Apple Watch, saying, “I haven't, but my father, when he was alive, he fell in the house, and he was living alone… It notified emergency services, and they came out to the house. He [Cook’s father] didn't respond to the door and so they kicked the door down — and it was a good thing they did because he was not conscious at the time."