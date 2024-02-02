Tim Cook signals Apple's major AI push with strategic acquisitions: Know what's expected
Apple's upcoming iOS 18 is expected to feature generative AI, with a major overhaul for Siri, powered by Large Language Models (LLMs).
In a strategic move to harness the potential of artificial intelligence (AI), Apple has been quietly acquiring tech startups, totaling 21 since 2017. This suggests a significant AI push may be on the horizon, with expectations of unveiling AI upgrades across its product suite, including iPhone, iPad, and Mac, reported HT Tech.