Time limit to delete WhatsApp messages increased: Here's how to delete. Updated: 09 Aug 2022, 08:52 AM IST
- WhatsApp has increased the time limit to delete a chat message from 68 minutes to 2 days.
WhatsApp has introduced multiple new features for its users. One such feature is the ability to delete unwanted messages or those sent by mistake. Currently, users can delete such messages within up to 68 minutes. The Meta-owned instant messaging app is now increasing this time limit to over 2 days. Announcing the new time limit via a post on Twitter, the company writes “Rethinking your message? Now you’ll have a little over 2 days to delete your messages from your chats after you hit send."