WhatsApp has introduced multiple new features for its users. One such feature is the ability to delete unwanted messages or those sent by mistake. Currently, users can delete such messages within up to 68 minutes. The Meta-owned instant messaging app is now increasing this time limit to over 2 days. Announcing the new time limit via a post on Twitter, the company writes “Rethinking your message? Now you’ll have a little over 2 days to delete your messages from your chats after you hit send."

In fact, WhatsApp users will have 2 days and 12 hours to delete their messages. Users can delete the message just for themselves or request that messages be deleted for everyone. Deleting messages for everyone allows one to delete specific messages they have sent to an individual or group chat. While deleting messages for yourself removes them from the user’s device only. It has no impact on has no impact on your recipients' chats. Your recipients will still see the messages in their chat screen.

💭 Rethinking your message? Now you’ll have a little over 2 days to delete your messages from your chats after you hit send. — WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) August 8, 2022

Here’s how to delete messages on WhatsApp

- Open WhatsApp and go to the chat containing the message you wish to delete.

- Tap and hold the message you want to delete. You can select more messages to delete multiple messages at one go.

- Here, tap on Delete and then choose Delete for me or Delete for everyone.

There are certain things one needs to know before deleting a message on WhatsApp:

- In order for messages to be successfully deleted for everyone, you and the recipients must be using the latest version of WhatsApp.

- Recipients may still be able to see your message before it's deleted or if deletion wasn’t successful.

- You won’t be notified if deleting for everyone wasn’t successful.

- Recipients using WhatsApp for iOS may still have media you sent saved to their Photos, even after the message is deleted from the WhatsApp chat.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp has started rolling out status reaction functionality to some beta users on iPhone. The feature allows users to react to WhatsApp status using 8 different emojis- Smiling Face with Heart-Eyes, Face with Tears of Joy, Face with Open Mouth, Crying Face, Folded Hands, Clapping Hands, Party Popper, and Hundred Points.