Time limit to delete WhatsApp messages increased: Here’s how to delete

In fact, WhatsApp users will have 2 days and 12 hours to delete their messages. Users can delete the message just for themselves or request that messages be deleted for everyone. Deleting messages for everyone allows one to delete specific messages they have sent to an individual or group chat. While deleting messages for yourself removes them from the user’s device only. It has no impact on has no impact on your recipients' chats. Your recipients will still see the messages in their chat screen.