‘Time to get off the fence’: Samsung asks iPhone users to buy its foldable phone

Meanwhile, Apple is reportedly planning to introduce its foldable device by the next two years According to Samsung’s own officials, the Cupertino-based company may bring a foldable iPad in 2024. Samsung’s Mobile Experience (MX) recently held a meeting with component suppliers where it said that Apple will launch its first foldable device in 2024. Not only this, the officials, as per a report said that Apple’s first folding device will not be an iPhone, but a tablet or a notebook. A foldable Apple iPad is said to be priced around $2,500 which roughly translates to ₹2,05,000.

