‘Time to get off the fence’: Samsung asks iPhone users to buy its foldable phone

Samsung, time and again, pokes fun at its rival Apple. In the latest, the South Korean company has released a YouTube commercial that mocks Apple for not having a foldable iPhone. The ad shows a man sitting on a wall fence as others (iPhone users) discourage him from doing so. “But on the Samsung side, they have foldable phones and epic cameras," the man says.
To this the iPhone user replies ‘You don’t want to leave. We’re waiting for all that to come over here".
“Why? It’s already over there," answers the man sitting on the fence. “Because that’s what we do," replies the iPhone user.
In the video, Samsung is basically taunting Apple for the lack of foldable phones. Samsung, on the other hand, introduced its first foldable phone in the year 2019. The company since then has expanded its foldable phones range with the latest being Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4.
The 30-second commercial is up on Samsung’s US YouTube channel. You can also watch the ad here:
Meanwhile, Apple is reportedly planning to introduce its foldable device by the next two years According to Samsung’s own officials, the Cupertino-based company may bring a foldable iPad in 2024. Samsung’s Mobile Experience (MX) recently held a meeting with component suppliers where it said that Apple will launch its first foldable device in 2024. Not only this, the officials, as per a report said that Apple’s first folding device will not be an iPhone, but a tablet or a notebook. A foldable Apple iPad is said to be priced around $2,500 which roughly translates to ₹2,05,000.