Tinder expands dating format with group-focused ‘Double Date’: How the feature works

Tinder's new Double Date feature enables users to pair with friends and match with other duos, promoting a social approach to dating. Available in the US, it launches globally in July, appealing particularly to Gen Z users seeking collaborative experiences.

Written By Govind Choudhary
Updated17 Jun 2025, 04:29 PM IST
Tinder has rolled out a new feature called Double Date, allowing users to pair up with a friend and match with other duos on the app. The addition, now available in the United States and selected international markets, is set for a broader global release in July.

The feature is designed to offer a more social and less pressurised approach to online dating, stated the company. Building on previous tools like Matchmaker and Share My Date, which allowed friends and family to participate in a user’s dating experience, Double Date introduces a group dynamic to the traditional one-on-one format.

            How the feature works

            Users can activate the feature by tapping an icon in the main card stack and choosing up to three friends to team up with. From there, they can swipe through other pairs and match if either party likes the other group. Once a match is made, a group chat opens to facilitate conversations and potential meetups.

            Tinder reports that the feature gained traction during its testing phase, particularly among Gen Z users. Nearly 90 per cent of profiles engaging with Double Date were from individuals under the age of 29. According to the platform, this demographic already represents over half of its global user base and often prefers collaborative, less formal dating experiences.

            Early data suggests that Double Date is encouraging more engagement. Women using the feature during testing were reportedly three times more likely to like a pair than individual profiles. Additionally, users involved in Double Date chats sent 35 per cent more messages on average compared to standard one-on-one conversations. The feature also contributed to a small uptick in new and returning users, with nearly 15 per cent of participants either new to the platform or recently reactivated.

            Tinder’s latest update comes amid ongoing shifts in online dating behaviour, particularly among younger users seeking more interactive and less conventional ways to meet new people.

