Tinder has introduced an extremely high-end subscription level for its dating app customers, with a monthly fee of $499 required for access to exclusive search and matching features, reported Bloomberg.

Reportedly, this recently unveiled subscription, known as Tinder Select, has been made available to a select group of Tinder users, comprising less than 1% of the app's most engaged users, according to the company's announcement on Friday.

"VIP" search, matching, and conversation, which are not currently included in the existing paid plans, although specific details were not disclosed.

Tinder has also announced that it will be accepting applications for Tinder Select on an ongoing basis. Additionally, the platform offers three other subscription tiers, with prices starting as low as $24.99 per month, as indicated on its website.

“We know that there is a subset of highly engaged and active users who prioritize more effective and efficient ways to find connections and we engaged in extensive tests and feedback with this audience over the past several months to develop a completely new offering," said Tinder Chief Product Officer Mark Van Ryswyk.

The report also adds that the company that owns Tinder, Match Group Inc., is no stranger to offering expensive subscriptions to certain users. In 2022, they acquired The League, a dating app where you need an invitation to join and it focuses on ambitious singles. The League has a VIP plan that costs $1,000 per week. Because this high-priced subscription worked well for The League, Match Group decided to think about how they could offer something similar for users who are really serious about dating on their other apps like Tinder.

The company has some more changes in store for this year, especially to attract younger Gen-Z users. Match Group's CEO, Bernard Kim, mentioned this during a presentation to investors at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia Technology Conference in San Francisco earlier this month, as per Bloomberg.

(With inputs from Bloomberg)

