Tinder introduces out exclusive $499/month subscription to THESE users. What all it offers?1 min read 23 Sep 2023, 10:53 AM IST
Tinder introduces $499/month subscription with exclusive features for select users, less than 1% of most engaged users.
Tinder has introduced an extremely high-end subscription level for its dating app customers, with a monthly fee of $499 required for access to exclusive search and matching features, reported Bloomberg.
