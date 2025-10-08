Tinder is now making new users in India do this one thing before they can start matching

Dating app Tinder has launched a new Face Check feature in order to improve user safety and eliminate fake profiles on the platform. The move is aimed at tackling the growing problem of bots, impersonation, and romance scams on the dating platform.

Tinder will now require new users to complete a mandatory video selfie to ensure the person is real and if their face matches their profile photos. The system involves doing a ‘liveness check’ to ensure the video is of a real person while also checking if the face is used across multiple accounts.

If the photo of the user matches, they will automatically get a Photo Verified badge, signalling to potential matches that the profile belongs to a real user.

The feature was first rolled out to users in California in July and is now rolling out to all new users in India.

Tinder says that Face Check helps improve the quality of profiles on its platform while adding an extra layer of confidence to users that they are matching with real people.

Yoel Roth, Senior Vice President of Trust & Safety at Match Group, talking about the new feature in a release, said, “Face Check is arriving in India at a time when online authenticity has never been more important,”

“Safety features like Face Check add an important new tool to our arsenal against fake profiles, bots, and fraud so that people can focus on building meaningful connections,” he added.

Tinder's new Face Check feature