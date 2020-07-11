A few iPhone users complained about problems with applications on their smartphones. The iOS users claimed apps like Tinder, Spotify, Pinterest were crashing on their phones and even iPads.

"My spotify kept crashing so I restarted my phone AND reinstalled the app only to see everyone’s is crashing," claimed an iOS user with Twitter handle @nafisa_ja.

Many apps including Spotify, Pinterest, PUBG Mobile and Tinder were facing similar crashing issues. Later, it was found that the problem occurred due to Facebook. However, users who didn’t have Facebook installed on their devices also complained about the same issue.

Later, it was reported by The Verge that the issue was faced by apps that use Facebook’s software development kit (SDK). Most of these apps use Facebook login and that is the reason they went down. An app developer claimed that Facebook encourages apps to integrate its log-in services into their apps in order to get insights on app usage and advertisements.

The issue, however, was resolved late on Friday. Facebook had acknowledged the issue and later announced that the problem had been resolved. According to the social media company, some code changes had led to the issue. The official statement on Facebook’s developer forum claims, “Earlier today, a code change triggered crashes for some iOS apps using the Facebook SDK. We identified the issue quickly and resolved it. We apologize for any inconvenience."

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated