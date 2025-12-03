Tinder says 2026 will be the year of ‘no mixed signals’ as daters embrace clarity

Tinder has released its annual Year in Swipe report where the company has predicted some of the top trends that will dominate the dating scenario in 2026. The company says singles are heading into 2026 being more open, honest and emotionally fluent than ever, which supposedly makes it the year of no mixed signals.

The report says that 2025’s viral trends like “boyfriends are embarrassing” memes and the rise of solo soft launches show that daters today are opting for self expression and autonomy.

This shift is also reflected in a new dating behaviour the company calls Clear Coding, where intentions come with subtitles. According to the report, singles are now spelling out exactly what they want without playing games.

As per the data shared by Tinder, 64 percent of users say emotional honesty is what dating needs most, while 60 percent called for clearer communication around intentions.

Clear Coding is among the top trends identified by Tinder for 2026. Other trends identified by the company include Hot Take Dating, Friendfluence and Emotional Vibe Coding.

Melissa Hobley, Chief Marketing Officer at Tinder, while speaking about this year’s trends, said, “Singles are looking for a connection that feels easy, honest and a little bit fun. They’re done overthinking every message and overanalysing every match. Dating should add a spark, not more stress. You can already see that energy in what’s shaping 2026 – singles are saying exactly what they want, standing for what they believe in and leading with honesty and openness. Being emotionally available doesn’t make you cringe, it makes you interesting.”

Top dating trends for 2026 1) Friendfluence Tinder says the strongest force in modern dating might just be the people you screenshot conversations to. Forty two percent of young singles admit their friends influence their dating life, while 37 percent plan to go on group or double dates next year.

The data also shows that nearly 85 percent of Tinder’s Double Date users are under 30, and women are almost three times more likely to Like a paired profile than an individual one.

View full Image Tinder trends for 2026

2) Hot take The report points to a new trend where attraction is tied to opinions and shared values of a potential match. About 37 percent of singles say shared values are essential, and 41 percent wouldn’t date someone with opposing political views, Tinder’s data shows.

Racial justice, family beliefs and LGBTQ+ rights emerge as top dealbreakers. On a positive note, kindness remains the biggest must have, with 54 percent saying being rude to staff is their biggest ick.

3) Emotional Vibe Coding Tinder says daters in 2026 will be balancing talking and feeling, showing that they want meaningful chemistry without emotional overcomplication.

Honest conversations are the top priority for 56 percent of users, and the report mentions that 35 percent are searching for a Low Key Lover who avoids drama. The number one vibe for a first date is something playful and low pressure, like a walk or coffee.