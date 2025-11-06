Tinder to fight ‘swipe fatigue’ with AI that analyses your photo gallery: here's how it works

Tinder has announced that it is testing a new “Chemistry” feature which will use AI to learn more about the user's interests and personality by analyzing their camera roll. The new feature is aimed at combating ‘swipe fatigue’ by using the power of AI and machine learning to suggest more compatible matches to users.

​The popular dating app has seen nine consecutive quarters of declining paying subscribers, and it is betting big on AI to reverse that trend.

​During its recent earnings call, Match Group CEO Spencer Rascoff announced that the new feature is being piloted in New Zealand and Australia and will be a “major pillar of Tinder’s upcoming 2026 product experience.”

​After accessing their camera roll, Tinder will ask users interactive questions in order to gain insights about their personality and preferences. The AI will analyze the user's gallery to look for lifestyle cues such as photos about hiking, pets, or travel in order to match users with someone who might have similar hobbies.

​The feature is opt-in, meaning users will have to give their explicit approval before the app can access their gallery.

​Tinder's AI Moves:

​Tinder has been rolling out many other AI-powered features to the app in order to increase user interaction. The dating app had earlier this year rolled out a ‘Photo Selector’ feature which uses AI to help users choose their most engaging picture as a profile photo.

​The company had also rolled out a safety feature which uses a large language model (LLM) to act as a real-time safety check during conversations. When the AI detects that a user is about to send a potentially offensive or inappropriate message, it prompts them with the question, "Are you sure you want to send that?" message.

​The company also added a new game powered by OpenAI's GPT-4o model which allows users to test their flirting skills by interacting with an AI chatbot. After the interaction with the AI, users are scored on a three-point scale and the AI provides them with real-time feedback.