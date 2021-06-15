Tinder is launching its vaccine advocacy initiative in India to encourage youngsters to get vaccinated as lockdowns begin to ease across the country and as daters look forward to meeting their matches in real life. As a part of the initiative, Tinder will be sharing educational guides and enabling member access to an all-new vaccine centre to display stickers and express their vaccination status and sentiment on their profile.

The initiative will reach Tinder members across India and connect them with relevant resources. The platform has introduced a portal to provide further information to users.

The digital educational guide delivers in-app interactive resources that answer questions as simple as ‘What is a vaccine?, the essential ‘Can I go out now?’ to the more serious ‘Can I get Covid after the vaccine?’

Upcoming features include a ‘Vaccine Centre’ which is an in-app center with resources from WHO and also cowin.gov.in so members can access government-approved vaccine information and book an appointment at their nearest vaccination site.

The platform will also introduce ‘Profile Stickers’ through which members can display their vaccination status and advocate for their potential matches to get vaccinated by adding new stickers from the vaccine centre to their profile. Stickers include “Vaccinated," “Vaxing Soon," “Immunity Together," and “Vaccines Save Lives."

“The pandemic really pushed our members to get creative to make new connections. Vaccinations have become a popular talking point on Tinder and mentions of ‘vaccine’ in member bios went up by 42x in India in May 2021 - an all-time high - compared to when the pandemic first began", said Taru Kapoor, General Manager Tinder and Match Group India.

She further said, “As India’s vaccination drive gains momentum, we want to extend support and encouragement for our members to be better equipped to find their way back into IRL dating when it becomes a possibility. Our intent is to make dating safer everywhere and for everyone and Tinder vaccine stickers will make it both easy and fun to share your vaxxing vibe and start something epic!"

