Popular dating website Tinder is strengthening its photo verification process by including the ability to take video selfies to authenticate users. Additionally, users can select the "Photo Verified Chat" option to only receive messages from other Photo Verified members. Tinder Gold members will also have the ability to filter their ‘likes’ page for only Photo Verified members.

Tinder claims that while no photo verification process is perfect, the new changes will help the company keep its blue checkmarks more authentic.

Also Read: Why our love affair with Tinder might never quite end

Until now, users on Tinder could get a blue checkmark by verifying themselves using the photo verification process. This meant that users had to take pictures of themselves while holding a "series of static poses". These pictures were then compared against the images on the member's profile to verify their identity.

In the new process, users will be asked to complete a series of video prompts which will then be matched with their Tinder profile using an AI system. Reportedly, Tinder is using a third-party partner to manage the video verification process, but the name of the vendor isn't clear yet.

According to Tinder, almost 40% of all members on the dating app have already received their Photo Verified blue checkmark. Early tests by the company suggest that more men are likely to complete the photo verification process after the introduction of video selfies. The company also claims that users aged between 18-25 have a 10% higher chance of getting verified after completing the photo verification process.

Tinder will prompt all new members to get Photo Verified while creating their profile. Meanwhile, existing users will also start receiving prompts to update to the latest version of the Photo Verification process.

A statement by Tinder on the new feature read, “Video selfie in Photo Verification is available, globally, today, and the ability to select ‘Photo Verified Members’ only in Message Settings will begin rolling out in the coming months."

Also Read: Tinder adds background checks to its dating app

“Every Tinder member is expected to be real and represent themselves authentically, Photo Verification is free for any and everyone who wants to become, and stay, a Photo Verified Cutie on the app." the statement added.