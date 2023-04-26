Tinder will prompt users to take video selfies to retain their blue checkmarks2 min read . Updated: 26 Apr 2023, 11:09 PM IST
Popular dating app Tinder is looking to strengthen its photo verification process using the new video selfies feature.
Popular dating website Tinder is strengthening its photo verification process by including the ability to take video selfies to authenticate users. Additionally, users can select the "Photo Verified Chat" option to only receive messages from other Photo Verified members. Tinder Gold members will also have the ability to filter their ‘likes’ page for only Photo Verified members.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×