Tired of Google Search? Here’s how to set ChatGPT as your default search engine
ChatGPT's new web search functionality offers an alternative to Google, allowing it to be set as the default search engine in compatible browsers. Currently, it's available only for Plus and Team subscribers, with broader access anticipated soon.
If like most people out there you have gone tired of Google's default search engine (which has dominated the world market for over 2 decades), there's now a alternative in town from OpenAI. The Sam Altman led company recently rolled out a web search functionality in ChatGPT, making it officially one of the search engines much like Bing (run by OpenAI's biggest backer Microsoft).