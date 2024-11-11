Tired of Google Search? Here’s how to set ChatGPT as your default search engine

ChatGPT's new web search functionality offers an alternative to Google, allowing it to be set as the default search engine in compatible browsers. Currently, it's available only for Plus and Team subscribers, with broader access anticipated soon.

If like most people out there you have gone tired of Google's default search engine (which has dominated the world market for over 2 decades), there's now a alternative in town from OpenAI. The Sam Altman led company recently rolled out a web search functionality in ChatGPT, making it officially one of the search engines much like Bing (run by OpenAI's biggest backer Microsoft). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

While its been around 2 weeks since OpenAI rolled out its AI powered search engine, not many people know you can also completely dump Google and other search engines in favour of ChatGPT Search.

How to set ChatGPT as your default search engine? ChatGPT can be set as your default search engine on all the Chromium based browsers, meaning they should have the ability to download extensions from Chrome web store. This means that you can set ChatGPT as your default search engine not only in Google Chrome but other popular browsers like Microsoft Edge and Brave and Opera. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In order to set ChatGPT as your default search engine, head over to Google Chrome look for the ChatGPT Search extension or just click on this link and proceed to add the extension. Make sure that the extension has been added to your browser by heading over the extensions tab.

Do note that some browsers could turn off the ChatGPT Search extension automatically and it is advisable to add the extension in the favourites tray in order to continue using ChatGPT as the default search engine.

Why can't I use ChatGPT's search feature? ChatGPT Search functionality is currently only available to the company's Plus and Team subscribers with access to Enterprise and Education customers to follow in the coming weeks. While OpenAI hasn't committed to a release date, the company says access to free users will be coming soon. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}