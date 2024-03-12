Tired of spam calls and messages? Here's how this new Government portal can help you
The Ministry of Telecommunications under the Union Government has launched a new Chakshu portal for reporting suspected fraudulent calls and messages. The new portal allows users to report a suspected fraudulent call or message received in the last 30 days. However, users are advised to report an already committed cyber crime or financial fraud through the helpline number 1930 or the official website: https://www.cybercrime.gov.in.