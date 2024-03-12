Ministry of Telecommunication launched Chakshu portal for reporting fraud calls/messages. Users can report within 30 days, cyber crimes at 1930 helpline or cybercrime.gov.in. Digital Intelligence Platform (DIP) coordinates stakeholders to prevent misuse of telecom resources.

The Ministry of Telecommunications under the Union Government has launched a new Chakshu portal for reporting suspected fraudulent calls and messages. The new portal allows users to report a suspected fraudulent call or message received in the last 30 days. However, users are advised to report an already committed cyber crime or financial fraud through the helpline number 1930 or the official website: https://www.cybercrime.gov.in. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read | Why Cyber Crimes Are Increasing In India?

Meanwhile, the government has also launched a Digital Intelligence Platform (DIP) to enable coordination among various stakeholders such as banks, law enforcement agencies and financial intermediaries to prevent misuse of telecom resources. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Union IT and Communications Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw while explaining the benefits of Chakshu portal last week said, “Chakshu will allow Indian citizens to report fraudulent communication–whether received on call or SMS or social media like WhatsApp. Once such information is received, the platform will trigger re-verification, and failing re-verification the number will be disconnected."

How to report spam calls and messages using Chakshu portal? Chakshu Portal is now available to report suspected fraud communication received over call, SMS or WhatsApp on the Sanchaar Sathi website. A govt. advisory says Chakshu portal can especially helpful in handling cases related to sextortion, impersonation of a government official or fraud messages like updation of KYC expirty of bank account, payment wallet or SIM card.

1) Navigate to the official Sanchari Saathi website (sancharsaathi.gov.in) and scroll down to click on Citizen Centric Services.

2) Select the Chakshu portal option and subsequently click on continue in order to proceed to report the suspected phone call or message.

3) You will now be asked to share the medium of suspected fraud communication like call, text message or WhatsApp message. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

4) Select the fraud category under which you want to report this communication and attach a screenshot of the call or message in order to prove your claim.

5) In the next step, you will be asked to give details about the supsected mobile number, date and time of the fraud communication and enter details about the communication.

6) Lastly, you will be asked to give your personal details like full name, date of birth and phone number and enter a one time password (OTP) sent to your phone to register the complaint. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!