Tired of spam emails? Here’s how to block an email address in Gmail

Gmail is a widely used tool for sending emails. However, it is also used these days by marketing agencies for promoting their products and services heavily. Interestingly, Gmail offers an option to block or stop any email address which helps users to stay away from unwanted mails. Here is how a Gmail user can block incoming emails from unwanted email addresses:
STEP2. Open the sender’s email address whom you want to block.
STEP3. Click on the three-dot menu button.
STEP4. Select the Block (sender) option from the drop-down menu.
Users can also unblock someone when they have accidentally blocked by the following same procedures. Additionally, users can use the unsubscribing link as well to stop receiving emails from a sender which sends several emails, such as promotional messages and unwanted newsletters.
Meanwhile, Google has altered Gmail users on five major frauds and scams that users get to witness during the holiday season. The technology giant has alerted users to avoid gift card and giveaways scams, charity-related frauds, demographic targeting attacks, subscription renewals scams and crypto related frauds.
The search engine said in a blogpost that it protects users from around 15 billion unwanted messages a day and blocks more than 99.9 percent of spam, phishing and malware.