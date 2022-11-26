Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Technology / News /  Tired of spam emails? Here’s how to block an email address in Gmail

Tired of spam emails? Here’s how to block an email address in Gmail

1 min read . 10:12 PM ISTLivemint
Gmail users can use the unsubscribing link as well to stop receiving emails from a sender.

  • Gmail offers an option to block or stop any email address which helps users to stay away from unwanted mails. Here is how a Gmail user can block incoming emails from unwanted email addresses.

Gmail is a widely used tool for sending emails. However, it is also used these days by marketing agencies for promoting their products and services heavily. Interestingly, Gmail offers an option to block or stop any email address which helps users to stay away from unwanted mails. Here is how a Gmail user can block incoming emails from unwanted email addresses:

STEP1. Visit Gmail account on any computer or smartphone.

STEP2. Open the sender’s email address whom you want to block.

STEP3. Click on the three-dot menu button.

STEP4. Select the Block (sender) option from the drop-down menu.

Users can also unblock someone when they have accidentally blocked by the following same procedures. Additionally, users can use the unsubscribing link as well to stop receiving emails from a sender which sends several emails, such as promotional messages and unwanted newsletters.

Meanwhile, Google has altered Gmail users on five major frauds and scams that users get to witness during the holiday season. The technology giant has alerted users to avoid gift card and giveaways scams, charity-related frauds, demographic targeting attacks, subscription renewals scams and crypto related frauds.

The search engine said in a blogpost that it protects users from around 15 billion unwanted messages a day and blocks more than 99.9 percent of spam, phishing and malware.

Google informs that gift card and giveaway frauds are common during the peak holiday season. Frauds try to fool victims by enticing them into buying a gift card, by pretending to be a recognised known contact or they tend to offer a free present in exchange for their credit card number.

Additionally, a giveaway which offers more than what people usually expect, can be a scam. Google also warned against phishing scams and charity related frauds. These are harmful to both the victims of the scams and charities which could be benefitted from the actual donations.

The company says, “Keep a look out for identity-based malicious emails, which may impersonate local parent-teacher association’s (PTA) board members or target certain age groups with fake emails."

Moreover, Google warns that scams that involve membership renewal may create fake antivirus services in order to attract victims with the promise of increased security.

