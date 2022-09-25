Tired of unwanted emails? How to unsubscribe and delete mass emails in Gmail

An email inbox may receive unwanted emails from multiple sources. Gmail provides users an option to stop a particular company from flooding the inbox with its promotional newsletters. Both Android and desktop versions of the Gmail app support this feature.
An email inbox is a virtual workstation. It serves as the first point of contact for all app logins, jobs, services, online transactions, purchases etc. Therefore, an email inbox full of marketing and promotional mails is spacing consuming and can be disorganised.
An email inbox may receive unwanted emails from multiple sources. For example, When users make an online purchase, they might unintentionally provide permission to send more promotional emails. Alternatively, a company might have given a user’s email address as part of a list, marking it a possible for marketers to spam.
Gmail provides users an option to stop a particular company from flooding the inbox with its promotional newsletters. Both Android and desktop versions of the Gmail app support this feature.
Here is how to enable it:
STEP 1 Open Gmail on desktop or mobile phone.
STEP 2 Go to the email that you want to unsubscribe from.
With a simple trick, users can quickly delete all the unwanted marketing emails from their inbox. At the end of every marketing or promotional email is a small “unsubscribe" button. Simply press this unsubscribe into the inbox’s search bar and click on the search button. A list of all the emails that have an unsubscribe button will pop-up. Then, select all the emails and hit the delete button. Moreover, users can deselect any subsequent important mail that they might require.
