Tired of unwanted emails? How to unsubscribe and delete mass emails in Gmail

With a simple trick, users can quickly delete all the unwanted marketing emails from their inbox. At the end of every marketing or promotional email is a small “unsubscribe" button. Simply press this unsubscribe into the inbox’s search bar and click on the search button. A list of all the emails that have an unsubscribe button will pop-up. Then, select all the emails and hit the delete button. Moreover, users can deselect any subsequent important mail that they might require.